BRIEF-Acorda announces long-term safety data for CVT-301

March 29 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda announces long-term safety data for cvt-301

* New drug application (NDA) submission planned by end Q2 2017

* Plans to file a marketing authorization application (MAA) in europe by end of 2017

* Pulmonary function measures over 12 months comparable between CVT-301 and observational control group

* Acorda therapeutics - there was one death in study, a drowning in CVT-301 84 MG group, judged by investigator to be not related to study drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: