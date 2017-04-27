FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acorda qtrly GAAP net loss $0.41 per diluted share
April 27, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for first quarter 2017

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc- projected year-end cash balance greater than $200 million

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc- 2017 combined research and development and SG&A operating expense guidance revised to $330 - $350 million, a reduction of about $50 million

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - qtrly GAAP net loss for quarter ended March 31, 2017, $0.41 per diluted share

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - qtrly non-gaap net loss for quarter ended march 31, 2017 $.08 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $127.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

