an hour ago
BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:17 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for second quarter 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Sees FY 2017 sales $535 million to $545 million

* Q2 revenue $131.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - company reiterates ampyra 2017 net revenue of $535-$545 million

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - company expects to be cash flow positive in 2017, with a projected year-end cash balance in excess of $200 million

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - company expects to maintain exclusivity of ampyra at least through july 2018

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $566.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

