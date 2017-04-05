FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics to cut 20 pct of workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda Therapeutics implements corporate restructuring

* Acorda Therapeutics says corporate restructuring to reduce cost structure and focus resources on two late-stage programs, CVT-301 and Tozadenant

* Acorda Therapeutics says as part of restructuring, co is reducing headcount by about 20 percent

* Acorda Therapeutics says co expects to realize estimated annualized cost savings from reduction in personnel of about $21 million beginning in Q2 of 2017

* Acorda Therapeutics says estimates that it will incur about $7.6 million of pre-tax charges for severance and other costs related to restructuring

* Acorda Therapeutics says co plans to file a new drug application for CVT-301 with the FDA in the second quarter of 2017

* Acorda - adoption of restructuring plan follows invalidation of certain patents pertaining to Ampyra (dalfampridine) extended release tablets, 10 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

