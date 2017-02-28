BRIEF-Acorn International announces extension of share buyback plan

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc:

* Acorn International announces extension of share buyback plan

* Acorn International Inc - with extended share buyback plan, Acorn is authorized to continue its repurchase of up to us$4 million of its ADSs

* Acorn International Inc - board of directors has approved extension to company's existing share buyback plan for a period of one year

* Acorn International Inc- company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance