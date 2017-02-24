BRIEF-Golden Ocean posts Q4 net result ahead of forecast
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 24 Acorn International Inc
* Acorn International reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 revenue $6.0 million versus $9.1 million
* Acorn International Inc - total net revenues were $6.0 million in Q4 of 2016, down from $9.1 million in q4 of 2015
* Acorn International Inc - loss from operations was $7.5 million in Q4 of 2016, as compared to a loss from operations of $7.1 million
* Acorn International Inc - net loss was $7.9 million in Q4 of 2016 as compared to a net loss of $7.3 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction