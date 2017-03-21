FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acotel reaches settlement agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo over Noverca
#IT Services & Consulting
March 21, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Acotel reaches settlement agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo over Noverca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Acotel Group SpA:

* Reaches agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo over settlement of dispute related to mobile network virtual operator Noverca

* Acotel Group and Noverca Italia Srl (in liquidation) commit to not appeal to the judgment the court of first instance of Turin on Nov. 17, 2016

* The agreement also provides for a reduction in the amount owed to the bank by Noverca from about 6.2 million euros ($6.70 million) at Dec. 31, 2016, to 1.1 million euros, as a result of Intesa Sanpaolo's forgiveness of the debt

* The debt has been transferred to Acotel Group, which paid 550,000 euros on the signature of the agreement, and has undertaken the commitment to pay five further annual installments of 110,000 euros each Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9247 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

