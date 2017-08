April 21 (Reuters) - ACRINOVA AB (PUBL):

* SAYS IT HAS SOLD PROPERTY BORÅS RÄVESKALLA 1:348

* PROCEEDS IN CASH RAISED FROM THE SALE VALUED AT ABOUT SEK 4.5 MLN

* BUYER IS FM FINANS FASTIGHETER AB

Source text: bit.ly/2oYwzjO

