CORRECTED-BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency
July 11 India's Indusind Bank CEO Romesh Sobti says:
July 11 Acsion Ltd:
* Decides to propose dividend of 12.5 cents per share for year ended 28 February 2017
* Dividend is payable on July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
July 11 India's Indusind Bank CEO Romesh Sobti says:
* June quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus profit of 950.6 million rupees year ago