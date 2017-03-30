BRIEF-ACT Fibernet launches 1GBPS wired broadband internet service for Hyderabad

March 30 (Reuters) - ACT Fibernet

* Launch of 1GBPS (giga speeds) wired broadband internet service for the city of Hyderabad Source text - (ACT Fibernet, India’s largest non-telco and 3rd largest Internet Service Provider today announced the launch of 1Gbps (Giga speeds) wired broadband internet service for the city of Hyderabad. Launched in the presence of Shri. K. Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Industries (MAUD), ACT Fibernet is the first player in the Indian internet market to GIGA enable an entire Indian city. )