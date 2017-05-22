May 22 Actelion Ltd

* Actelion said it will provide an update on progress towards launching independent research company Idorsia, with key results for pipeline assets to be developed by idorsia

* To hold investor webcast at 1300 GMT

* CEO Jean-Paul Clozel, who will head Idorsia, said it is starting with positive clinical trial results from two of the assets to be developed by the new company