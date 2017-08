March 29 (Reuters) - Actia Group SA

* FY net profit 21.3 million euros ($23.03 million) versus 16.2 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 42.3 million euros versus 34.2 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.15 euros per share

* For 2017, actia plans to consolidate the level of activity achieved, in line with current cycles, and to maintain its profitability.