UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 19 Active Biotech Ab
* the Board has appointed the company's current CSO Helén Tuvesson as new CEO of Active Biotech AB
* Tuvesson will take up the position on July 1
* Tomas Leanderson, CEO since 2008, will be at the company's disposal during a transitional period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.