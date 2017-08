Feb 16 (Reuters) - Active Biotech Ab:

* Q4 net sales SEK 7.1 million versus SEK 5.0 million year ago

* Q4 operating loss SEK 13.5 million versus SEK 28.2 million year ago

* Says operations are progressing according to plan pending the Phase 3 results for laquinimod in the first half of 2017