BRIEF-Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes

June 1 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
* Has extended until June 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time expiration date of its exchange offer
* Has extended until June 5 expiration date of exchange offer for aggregate principal amount of up to $650 million of 2.3% senior notes due 2021
* Has extended until June 5 expiration date of exchange offer for aggregate principal amount of up to $850 million of 3.4% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: