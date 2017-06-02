FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
June 2, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc

* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes

* Has extended until June 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time expiration date of its exchange offer

* Has extended until June 5 expiration date of exchange offer for aggregate principal amount of up to $650 million of 2.3% senior notes due 2021

* Has extended until June 5 expiration date of exchange offer for aggregate principal amount of up to $850 million of 3.4% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

