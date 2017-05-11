FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Activision Blizzard names Spencer Neumann as CFO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Activision Blizzard names Spencer Neumann as CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc:

* Activision Blizzard - on May 9, board appointed Collister Johnson as its president and chief operating officer, effective June 26, 2017 - SEC filing

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Johnson will assume title and duties of Thomas Tippl, company's current chief operating officer

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Thomas Tippl entered into an employment agreement with company to serve as a vice chairman of company

* Activision Blizzard Inc - on May 9, 2017, company's board of directors appointed Spencer Neumann as its chief financial officer, effective May 30, 2017

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Neumann will assume title and duties of Dennis Durkin, company's current chief financial officer

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Dennis Durkin entered into an employment agreement with company to serve as chief corporate officer of company

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Neumann will initially be granted equity awards having a target value at grant of $14 million

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Johnson will initially be granted equity awards having a target value at grant of $15 million Source text: (bit.ly/2q6E5fl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.