Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6 Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.
* Activist fund Elliott is said to build Stada stake amid bids- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Elliott owns more than 5 percent of Stada and could disclose the stake as soon as this week- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2tvBXxq
* Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, and chief risk officer; company to evaluate potential impact of OSFI B-20 revisions