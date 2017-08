BRIEF-Actuant reports Q2 earnings per share $0.08

March 22 (Reuters) - Actuant Corp-

* Actuant reports second quarter results; updates fiscal 2017 guidance

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 to $0.43

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Sees Q3 sales $290 million to $300 million

* Q2 sales $259 million versus I/B/E/S view $250.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.075 billion to $1.125 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect Q3 sales to be in $290-300 million range, with adjusted eps of $0.38-0.43

* Free cash flow is projected to be in $85-95 million range in fiscal 2017