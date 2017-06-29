US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat as tech losses offset gains in banks
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 29 Acuity Brands Inc
* Acuity Brands reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.15
* Q3 earnings per share $1.90
* Q3 sales $891.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $879.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acuity Brands Inc - "Still see encouraging signs that support third-party forecasts for improvement in growth rates in calendar year 2018"
* Acuity Brands Inc - "Remain bullish regarding company's prospects for continued future profitable growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 29 Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday it would work with authorities to implement new security measures on flights to the United States "as soon as possible" - a move that could help it overturn an in-cabin ban on laptops.