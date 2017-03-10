U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in notes
WASHINGTON, March 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes next week, see:
March 10 AcuityAds Holdings Inc :
* AcuityAds announces increase to the previously announced offering to $10.2 million and secondary offering of 1.0 million shares
* Increased size of previously announced bought deal private placement offering to 3 million shares for CDN$3.40 per share
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund portion of purchase price for previously announced acquisition of Visible Measures Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see: