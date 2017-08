March 8 (Reuters) - Acuityads Holdings Inc

* Acuityads reports 2016 year end and fourth quarter financial results

* Revenue for q4 2016 increased 144% to $18.5 million compared to $7.6 million in q4 2015.

* Comprehensive income for q4 2016 was $558,045 compared to a loss of $784,733 in q4 2015.