3 months ago
BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings Corp's Q1 sales fell 1.4 percent
May 12, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings Corp's Q1 sales fell 1.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp:

* Acushnet Holdings Corp - Q1 sales fell 1.4 percent to $433.6 million; qtrly net income attributable to acushnet holdings corp $38.1 million versus $23.7 million

* Acushnet Holdings- consolidated net sales expected to be in range of $1,565 to $1,595 million in 2017; adjusted EBITDA expected to be in range of $220 to $230 million in 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S; Q1 revenue view $431.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

