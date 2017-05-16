FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Acxiom Corp Q4 revenue $225 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Acxiom Corp Q4 revenue $225 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Acxiom Corp

* Acxiom announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $225 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.4 million

* For fiscal 2018, expects revenue of approximately $945 million

* Sees FY non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.09

* Sees 2018 GAAP diluted loss per share of approximately $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.