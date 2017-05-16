BRIEF-Acxiom Corp Q4 revenue $225 million

May 16 (Reuters) - Acxiom Corp

* Acxiom announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $225 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.4 million

* For fiscal 2018, expects revenue of approximately $945 million

* Sees FY non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.09

* Sees 2018 GAAP diluted loss per share of approximately $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: