4 months ago
BRIEF-Ad Pepper Media International Q1 sales up 13.5 pct at 16.37 million euros
#Advertising/Marketing
April 19, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ad Pepper Media International Q1 sales up 13.5 pct at 16.37 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Ad Pepper Media International NV :

* Concluded first three months of financial year with new record sales of 16.367 million euros ($17.55 million), corresponding to growth of 13.5 percent (Q1 2016: 14.418 million euros)

* Still expects to achieve consolidated EBITDA in a range of 1.0 million euros to 1.5 million euros in 2017 financial year as a whole

* Q1 group EBITDA came to -246 thousand euros (Q1 2016: 519 thousand euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

