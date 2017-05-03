May 3 Adacel Technologies Ltd:

* Profit before tax for FY2017 is now anticipated to be in range of approximately $7.0-7.5 million

* Number of delayed contracts will impact fy2017 revenue from systems segment which will be approximately 35-40% below fy2016

* Co's services segment is forecast to continue its steady growth trajectory in FY2017, and is expected to grow around 10% over fy2016

* Intends to conduct an on-market share buyback during period from 17 may 2017 to 16 may 2018

* Co maintains its optimism in relation to total orders for fy2017 being above fy2016 for both systems and services segments

* Revised earnings outlook due to longer than anticipated contract administration processes on number of notified awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: