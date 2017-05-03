BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
May 3 Adacel Technologies Ltd:
* Profit before tax for FY2017 is now anticipated to be in range of approximately $7.0-7.5 million
* Number of delayed contracts will impact fy2017 revenue from systems segment which will be approximately 35-40% below fy2016
* Co's services segment is forecast to continue its steady growth trajectory in FY2017, and is expected to grow around 10% over fy2016
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buyback during period from 17 may 2017 to 16 may 2018
* Co maintains its optimism in relation to total orders for fy2017 being above fy2016 for both systems and services segments
* Revised earnings outlook due to longer than anticipated contract administration processes on number of notified awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a city official said on Friday.
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 27 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Friday, and said a loss from insurance underwriting contributed to operating results that fell short of forecasts.