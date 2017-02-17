Feb 17 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals- in study, patients on ads-5102 showed approximate 17 percent placebo-adjusted improvement in walking speed in timed 25 foot walk test

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - in study, patients on ADS-5102 showed approximate three second placebo-adjusted improvement in timed up and go (TUG) test

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ADS-5102 was generally well tolerated

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - five ADS-5102 patients and no placebo patients discontinued treatment due to AES

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - most frequent adverse events (AES) reported in ads-5102 treatment group were dry mouth, constipation and insomnia