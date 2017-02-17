Feb 17 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in
walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at
actrims forum 2017
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals- in study, patients on ads-5102
showed approximate 17 percent placebo-adjusted improvement in
walking speed in timed 25 foot walk test
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - in study, patients on
ADS-5102 showed approximate three second placebo-adjusted
improvement in timed up and go (TUG) test
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ADS-5102 was generally well
tolerated
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - five ADS-5102 patients and no
placebo patients discontinued treatment due to AES
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - most frequent adverse events
(AES) reported in ads-5102 treatment group were dry mouth,
constipation and insomnia
