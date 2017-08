May 8 (Reuters) - Adams Resources & Energy Inc:

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $303.1 million versus $250.5 million

* Adams resources & energy inc says its unit gulfmark energy, inc., marketed approximately 66,360 barrels of oil per day during q1 of 2017