FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Adams Resources says its unit plans to file voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Adams Resources says its unit plans to file voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Adams Resources & Energy Inc:

* Adams Resources announces the conclusion of strategic alternatives related to its exploration and production subsidiary

* Company does not expect Chapter 11 filing by its subsidiary to have material adverse impact on any of core businesses

* Says AREC has retained Oil and Gas Asset Clearinghouse, LLC to advise it with respect to sale process

* Plans to direct its attention to its core businesses or other business development initiatives

* Company continues to have no debt and held approximately $87 million in cash at end of fiscal year ended December 31, 2016

* AREC plans to file voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code

* Co plans to conduct a sale process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.