May 16 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc:

* Adaptimmune announces initiation of study to evaluate spear t-cell therapy targeting mage-a4 in multiple solid tumors

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - phase i, open label, dose escalation study to evaluate mage-a4 will enroll up to 32 patients