BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $0.04

March 13 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $8.5 million versus $4.0 million

* Q4 revenue view $3.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $8.5 million compared to $4.0 million in same quarter of prior year

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - as of december 31, 2016, adaptimmune had a total liquidity position of $181.5 million

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - company believes that this balance will fund operations through mid-year 2018