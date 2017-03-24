March 24 Adcare Health Systems Inc

* Adcare health systems reports fourth quarter and full-year financial 2016 results

* Q4 revenue fell 5.2 percent to $5.9 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Adcare health systems-signed definitive purchase agreement to purchase an assisted living facility in alabama with 106 operational beds for $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: