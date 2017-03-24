BRIEF-Qualtrics raises $180 mln in funding round
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon:
March 24 Adcare Health Systems Inc
* Adcare health systems reports fourth quarter and full-year financial 2016 results
* Q4 revenue fell 5.2 percent to $5.9 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Adcare health systems-signed definitive purchase agreement to purchase an assisted living facility in alabama with 106 operational beds for $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tivo signs multi-year intellectual property license deal with Roku