* ID Systems Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of keytroller, llc
July 11 Adcare Health Systems Inc:
* Adcare Health Systems Inc - on July 7, 2017 co entered into an agreement and plan of merger with regional health properties inc- sec filing
* Adcare Health Systems Inc - effective at time of merger, RHE will succeed to assets, continue business and assume obligations of Adcare
* Adcare Health Systems Inc - pursuant to agreement adcare will merge with and into RHE with RHE continuing as surviving entity of merger
July 11 Dow Chemical Co said it had agreed to sell a portion of its corn seed business in Brazil to a unit of China's CITIC Ltd for $1.1 billion as it seeks to gain approval for its merger with DuPont from the country's antitrust regulator.