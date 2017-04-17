FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems says CEO McBride intentionally misrepresented educational credentials to board
April 17, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems says CEO McBride intentionally misrepresented educational credentials to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Adcare Health Systems Inc-

* Adcare Health Systems - special committee completed internal investigation related to inaccurate representation of educational credentials of ceo

* Says special committee concluded mcbride intentionally misrepresented his educational credentials to board

* Adcare Health Systems says board terminated mcbride's employment with company as its chief executive officer for cause , effective immediately

* Says board also appointed Allan Rimland, company's president and cfo, to also serve as company's ceo Source text: (bit.ly/2oiQgSi) Further company coverage:

