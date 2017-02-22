BRIEF-Adcock Ingram says half-year HEPS up 52 pct

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd:

* Interim results for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 and cash dividend declaration

* HY headline earnings per share increases 49 pct

* HY turnover increases 11 pct to 2,979 mln rand from continuing operations

* HY headline earnings per share from continuing operations increases 52 pct

* HY dividend declared: 63 cents per share

* HY headline earnings per share of 144.9 cents (Dec 2015: 95.1 cents), an increase of 52 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)