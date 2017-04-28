FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Adcorp Australia commences legal proceedings against Dentsu Mitchell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Adcorp Australia Ltd

* Adcorp commences legal proceedings against Dentsu Mitchell

* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia

* Adcorp also claims payment for unpaid invoices in context of provision of the services

* Adcorp is seeking damages arising from termination of services that adcorp was providing to Dentsu Mitchell

* Services in context of Dentsu Mitchell's role as principal contractor under Australian government's master media agency contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

