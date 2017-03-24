BRIEF-Expert System signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
March 24 Addnode
* Addnode Group continues European expansion and acquires Dutch company infostrait
* Addnode Group's TechniaTranscat, knowledge company in PLM, acquired infostrait, Dutch PLM and BIM specialist with net sales of 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.8 million)
* Acquisition has no conditions and completion is expected on April 3, 2017
TOKYO, April 12 Broadcom Ltd offered about 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, the highest among 10 or so bidders who participated in the first round of offers, a source briefed on the matter said.