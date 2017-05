May 5 ADDNODE GROUP AB (PUBL):

* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* THE SALE WAS CONDUCTED THROUGH A SO-CALLED ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS AT A PRICE EQUIVALENT TO SEK 76 PER SHARE.

* SALE TO INCREASE THE LIQUIDITY OF THE ADDNODE GROUP SHARE AND THE AVAILABLE NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE MARKET