July 21 (Reuters) - ADDNODE GROUP AB (PRUBL)

* Q2 NET SALES INCREASED TO SEK 587.5 M (528.4), REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 11 PER CENT

* Q2 EBITA SEK 32.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 37.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)