BRIEF-Addvalue Technologies clarifies on DBS analyst report
May 23, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Addvalue Technologies clarifies on DBS analyst report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Addvalue Technologies Ltd

* Wishes to clarify that, from 2014 to 2016, group had received a grant of a significant sum

* Received grant from office for space technology and industry of economic development board of singapore to help defray group’s research and development costs

* Coupled with fresh funds, group is expected to have adequate funding to cover its ongoing research and development expenditure for at least new 4-year grant period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

