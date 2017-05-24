FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Addvalue Technologies clarifies on DBS' report dated May 23
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 24, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Addvalue Technologies clarifies on DBS' report dated May 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Addvalue Technologies Ltd:

* Refers to DBS report dated May 23 which stated one of key risks facing the group may be "unable to secure grants to cover high research and development expenses.."

* Clarifies that, from 2014 to 2016, group received a grant of a significant sum from office for Space Technology and Industry

* Group is expected to have adequate funding to cover its ongoing research and development expenditure for at least new four-year grant period

* Group, in February 2017, received a further grant commitment of a much larger sum from OSTIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.