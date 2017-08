April 3 (Reuters) - ADDVISE GROUP AB (PUBL):

* ADDVISE RECEIVES ORDER FROM A SUBSIDIARY TO BIOGAIA WORTH 2,1 MSEK

* ORDER IS WORTH APPROXIMATELY 2,1 MSEK AND WILL BE DELIVERED DURING SECOND AND Q3 OF 2017