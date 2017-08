May 9 (Reuters) - Adecco

* Ceo tells reuters Q1 french revenue rise driven by broad-based economic recovery, as auto manufacturing and logistics sectors boost hiring

* Ceo says French president-elect Macron likely to seek additional reforms to labour market, including more hiring and lay-off flexibility for companies

* Cfo says revenue growth trend continues, 'that gives us good confidence going into the second quarter' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)