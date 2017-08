March 16 (Reuters) - Adecoagro Sa

* Adecoagro reports strong full year and 4q 2016 results; adjusted ebitda in 4q16 was $113.9 million, 42.3% higher year-over-year, driving 2016 full year adjusted ebitda to a record $298.0 million

* Q4 sales rose 51.9 percent to $332.1 million

* Adecoagro sa - net income in 4q16 was $11.9 million, $21.5 million higher than 4q15