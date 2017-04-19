FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on financial restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Adeptus Health Inc:

* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan

* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan

* Adeptus Health -collaborated with Deerfield Management Co and certain of its other creditors on terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring plan

* Received a commitment from deerfield for $45 million in debtor-in-possession financing

* Adeptus Health Inc - all of company's owned and joint-venture freestanding emergency rooms are continuing to operate as normal

* Adeptus Health Inc says through the restructuring, it is expected that ownership of company will transition to deerfield

* Upon completion of restructuring, it is also expected that deerfield will provide company with additional funding

* Adeptus health -as expected, to implement restructuring, filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of bankruptcy code

* Adeptus Health -filed a number of customary motions seeking court authorization to continue to support its business operations during court-supervised process

* Adeptus Health- wholly-owned subsidiaries are included in court-supervised restructuring proces, JV entities to which co is a party are not part of it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

