March 2, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Adeptus Health files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Adeptus Health Inc:

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Adeptus Health-does not expect to complete preparation of consolidated financial statements for 2016 to be able to file form 10-K by prescribed due date

* Adeptus Health - co requires additional time to complete its financial closing procedures

* Adeptus Health - expects to report a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2016

* Adeptus Health-expects to report $160 – $200 million non-cash charge for impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries

* Adeptus Health-expects to report $0 – $285 million non-cash charge to write down the company’s deferred tax assets

* Adeptus Health-expects to report $27 million charge related to the write-off of uncollectible receivables

* Adeptus Health - expects to report $40 million charge related to impact of writing-off uncollectible receivables for unconsolidated subsidiaries

* Adeptus Health - expects to report $1 million charge related to a headcount reduction implemented in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Adeptus Health - expects to report $7 million charge related to the closure of certain facilities in the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2lCEHnW) Further company coverage:

