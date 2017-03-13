FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adeptus Health says, co's unit, certain of affiliates entered third amendment
March 13, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Adeptus Health says, co's unit, certain of affiliates entered third amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Adeptus Health Inc

* Adeptus health inc - on march 7, unit certain of affiliates entered third amendment amending certain terms of credit agreement, dated of october 6, 2015

* Adeptus health-amendment provides for additional extension of credit by bridge lenders in form of separate tranche of term loans in aggregate amount of $7.5 million

* Adeptus health inc - maturity date of bridge loans is march 31, 2017 - sec filing

* Adeptus health inc - bridge loans shall bear interest at a rate equal to base rate plus an applicable margin equal to 10% per annum Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nh4VAN) Further company coverage:

