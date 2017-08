April 24 (Reuters) -

* ADES International Holding, which provides offshore and onshore oil and gas drilling and production services in the Middle East and Africa sets indicative price range for offering of ordinary shares on London Stock Exchange

* Indicative pricing of $16.50 to $ 19.60 per share

* ADES is planning to raise gross proceeds of up to $170 million through issue of new shares by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]