May 31 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG:

* AWARDED EUR 3.2 MILLION CONTRACT FROM NRW STATE ADMINISTRATION FOR MIGRATION PROJECT

* ‍HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY NORTH-RHINE WESTPHALIAN STATE OFFICE FOR INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY (IT.NRW) FOR A PROJECT FOR MIGRATING EXISTING SYSTEMS AS PART OF A EUROPE-WIDE CALL FOR TENDERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)