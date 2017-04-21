FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Adesso FY sales up at 260.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Adesso AG:

* Increase of 20 % in dividends proposed

* Adesso expects sales revenue to increase further in 2017, to between 270 million euros and 300 million euros

* Company will continue to pursue its ambitious growth strategy in 2017 and expects EBITDA to increase to between 23.0 million euros and 27.0 million euros

* In 2016, its initiatives for expansion resulted in sales growth of 33 %, to 260.4 million euros ($279.07 million), a 61 % increase in its operating result (EBITDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

