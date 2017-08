BRIEF-Adesso Q1 EBITDA up 37 pct at 5.2 milion euros

May 26 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG:

* CONTINUES GROWTH PATH IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2017 INCREASING SALES AND OPERATING EARNINGS

* Q1 EBITDA: + 37 % TO EUR 5.2 MILLION

* Q1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 35 % TO EUR 75.7 MILLION (25 % ORGANIC)

* Q1 EARNINGS EBITDA GREW BY 37 % TO EUR 5.2 MILLION

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF EUR 2.2 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR 1.5 MILLION)

* OVERALL FORECAST FOR 2017 WITH SALES BETWEEN EUR 270 AND 300 MILLION AND EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 23 AND 27 MILLION CAN BE CONFIRMED

* DUE TO A LOW NUMBER OF POTENTIAL WORKING DAYS IN Q2, LOWER SALES AND PROFIT CONTRIBUTION IS EXPECTED FOR THAT PERIOD